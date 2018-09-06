WRBL and Columbus State University partnership creates downtown news bureau

Columbus State University welcomed a new WRBL-TV 3 news bureau to its Carpenter Building, part of CSU's RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus. It will provide the station a high-profile location, and on-site internships for CSU students.
