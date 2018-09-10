New track, athletic fields at Jordan taking shape

Construction of new athletic facilities at Jordan High School continues, with officials hoping for the project to be completed by the end of the year.
Rexon Byrd, senior project manager for construction for the Muscogee County School District, said they hope to finish construction in December. He said they have faced construction delays due to rainy weather.
The LED sports lighting is up, towering over what will be a new softball field, an improved baseball field and an improved football practice field. The football practice field will be ringed by a new track. It’s already taken shape, with the gravel sub base already in place.
Before installing the actual playing surfaces work crews will need to do fine grading on the fields, lay out the fields, and finish any needed irrigation work.
Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for a video update.
Comments