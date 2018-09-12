Ranger killed in tactical vehicle crash at Fort Benning

A U.S. Army Ranger with the 75th Ranger Regiment died Friday in a single crash of a tactical vehicle at Fort Benning.
1st lt. Connor Bednarzyk, 25, was assigned as platoon leader of the Distribution Platoon, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
Lt. Col. Michael Klopper, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, described Bednarzyk as an amazing Ranger and friend. “He was known throughout the battalion for his caring and positive attitude,” he said. “He will be missed by all.”
The fatal crash remains under investigation.
A native of Virginia, Bednarzyk served three years in the Army, first as a platoon leader in 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo., and most recently as a platoon leader in 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
He completed the Infantry Officer Leader Course at Fort Benning in 2015 before transferring to the 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment in April 2016.
Bednarzyk’s military education includes the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course, Basic Airborne School, U.S. Air Assault School, the U.S. Army Ranger School, and the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 2 Course.
Some of his awards and decorations include the coveted Ranger Tab, Air Assault Badge, the Army Parachutist Badge, and the Expert Infantryman’s Badge. He has also been awarded the Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Custer, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.
Survivors include his parents and siblings.
