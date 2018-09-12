Hurricane Florence refugees seeking hotel rooms, while city has yet to open shelters

As Hurricane Florence continued its ominous approach Wednesday toward the Southeast coast of the U.S., Columbus-area hotels were receiving reservations from those looking to escape the wrath of its high winds and flooding rains.
“We’ve got more hotels saying they don’t have availability,” said Peter Bowden, president and chief executive officer of the Visit Columbus GA, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. The city has more than 4,000 hotel rooms.
“In the beginning, the hotels tell us that people from the Georgia coast were calling to book, but because of the way the storm shifted, there were cancellations,” he said. “But just as quickly as those cancellations were happening, they were filling up with people from the Carolinas looking for alternatives.”
Hurricane Florence is churning relentlessly across the Atlantic Ocean toward what is projected to be the coasts of North and South Carolina. The storm, which was downgraded Wednesday from Category 4 to 3, is expected to reach the coast with 120 mph maximum winds by Friday morning. Forecasters say it appears that it then will stall out, moving southwest along the coast, then meandering across South Carolina and into the Appalachian Mountains.
The Columbus area at the moment is forecast by the National Weather Service to possibly receive an inch or 2 of rain, although no major winds are expected. Portions of eastern Georgia, however, may receive at least 3 inches of rain, the forecast shows.
Columbus Parks & Recreation Director Hollie Browder said late Wednesday afternoon that her office has not received a request from the American Red Cross to open any of the city’s super centers for storm refugees. But they are prepared to do so if needed under an agreement the city has with the relief agency.
Bowden said most Columbus hotels have either waived or reduced pet fees for those fleeing the storm with their furry loved ones. He also noted that should a hotel not allow pets, the local PAWS Humane shelter on Milgen Road has agreed to shelter them there.
In an advisory issued Wednesday, the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, southwest of Atlanta, said hazards for the coming days will depend on the track of the unpredictable weather phenomenon, particularly Saturday through Tuesday as what once was Hurricane Florence starts to move over land and lose overall strength.
After landfall, there is great uncertainty as to where Florence will go, but there are increased indications that the remnants of Florence could affect at least portions of north and central Georgia late Saturday through Tuesday,” the NWS office said. “The situation continues to be a watch and monitor.”
