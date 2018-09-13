Weekly Planner

September 17
Volunteer at Port Columbus
Interested in history? Like meeting new people? Have some time to volunteer? Join the crew at The National Civil War Naval Museum. Training will be provided. RSVP appreciated but not required. 1-2:30 p.m. 706-327-9798
September 18
CSU Schwob School of Music
Matt Fisher will give a visiting artist talk at the Corn Center for Visual Arts. 5:30 p.m.
Tween Scene
For ages 10-13 participate in fun events such as Story Book Moving Making, t-shirt designing, mad scientist experiments and more. 4:30 p.m. Harris County Library, 138 Old College St., Hamilton, Ga. Free. 706-628-4685
September 19
North Highland Farmers Market
Summer produce-fruit and vegetables, yogurt and granola, handcrafted foods and more. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Parking lot behind MercyMed of Columbus, 3702 2nd Ave. www.mercymedcolumbus.com
September 20
“Let’s Talk!. . .with the Mayor”
The purpose of “Let’s Talk” is to provide a current status of the city, to celebrate our achievements, and to create an opportunity for citizens to discuss their questions, concerns and ideas with city officials. This forum is open to the public and will also air on Columbus Consolidated Government Television Network. This final forum for the year will be held at the Columbus Public Library 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 706-653-4712.
September 21
Ghost Tours
Take a guided walk through the National Civil War Naval Museum and hear the stories you will hear no where else. This tour is given by author and paranormal investigator, Faith Serafin of the Alabama Ghost Hunters. The tour highlights experiences and information from previous investigations. The Tour lasts about one hour. There is limited spaces available and children under the age of 13 are not permitted. It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance, as this event sells out quickly. 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.portcolumbus.org/exhibits-events
Uptown Fall Concert Series
Uptown Columbus Fall Friday Night Concert Series with The DNR Band, Piedmont Columbus Regional Doctors. The concerts are free and open to all ages. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and family for a night of great music and fun. The show is 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free Parking: RiverCenter Deck, 919 Broadway and Front Avenue Deck, 1028 Front Ave. across from W.C. Bradley (lower level only). The concert series prohibits all outside food, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and coolers. This policy will help to provide a clean and safe environment for attendees, merchants and the greater Uptown community.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk 2018
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Uptown with registration beginning at 5 p.m. Nearly 300 people from the Columbus and surrounding areas are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. Walk participants will complete a two-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services. Walk participants will also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. To register or for more information, visit alz.org/walk.
