Harris County educator named state Pre-K Teacher of the Year- “Its not pre-school, it is school”

Mulberry Creek Elementary Pre-K teacher Becky Thomas-Haden was named the 2018 Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year by Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal. "No task is too small, or too big, even though they're just four."
Local

