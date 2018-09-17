History buff can’t stand to see exposed artifacts behind Naval Museum

The National Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus preserves artifacts from the American Civil War but there’s a growing concern that more needs to be done at the 1002 Victory Drive facility.
A reader and sometime history buff said he’s shocked to see artifacts exposed in a covered barn behind the museum. Other than the roof, there’s nothing to protect materials from gusting wind and rain in a building with no walls.
Since moving to the $8 million facility in March 2001, the 40,000 square-foot museum has highlighted the warship CSS Jackson and the CSS Chattahoochee, a gunboat . It also features other ships, uniforms, equipment and weapons used by the Union Navy from the North and the Confederate States Navy or the Southern/rebel forces.
Holly Wait, executive director of the museum, is well acquainted with artifacts that she would like to see moved from outside. They include the CSS Virginia, the original fan tail of the CSS Jackson and the engine of the CSS Chattahoochee. Wait also would like to rebuild USS/CSS Water Witch to improve the entrance to the facility but there is no money available.
“We just don’t have any money to do it,” she said. “That is exactly the answer.”
The story behind the Virginia is that it may have been one of the blockade runners . “Nobody knew that for sure,” Wait said. “It was donated here and almost no money given to take care of it. Money they gave would normally pay the utility bill for one month in this building. Yes, it’s a wonderful piece of history and we are very pleased to have it. We have no money to do anything with it. We are are not sure what story it really tells.”
Time is not on its side while stored outside the museum. Just to conserve the fan tail on the CSS Jackson and engine of the CSS Chattahoochee would cost about $500,000.
Wait said the museum and other nonprofits face tough times. The facility lost $135,000 in funding from the Consolidated Government more than three years ago. “We are dependent on grants and sponsorships,” she said. “We have no government funding of any type.”
While the struggle continues daily just to keep the doors open, Wait said the facility still serves 20,000 visitors a year, including thousands of school children. “It’s a tough road,” she said. “You’ve got to believe in what you are doing.”
If she could talk to the supporter about the facility, Wait would ask for a donation. That’s possible by calling 706-327-9798, going to www.portcolumbus.org or mailing donations to the National Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus, 1002 Victory Drive, Columbus, Ga. , 31901.
