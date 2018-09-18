Around Town:

Newcomers and Friends Club
The Newcomers and Friends Club of Columbus, a club for women from Columbus and the surrounding area, will meet 10 a.m. Thursday at the North Columbus Library, 5689 Armour Rd. Guest speaker will be Rob Choppa, who will talk about “Westville Coming to Columbus.” If you are interested in making new friends and learning more about Columbus, you are invited. For more information, call 706-341-9516.
Tractor Supply Showcases Fall Farmers Market
The Phenix City Tractor Supply and The Midland Tractor Supply stores are hosting a community Farmers Market Saturday. From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., local farmers, crafters and artisans will be on site selling homemade and homegrown goods. Local goods for sale will be displayed in tented areas in front of the stores. Phenix City Tractor is located at 2012 Ala. Hwy. 280-431N and you can call 334-291-2050 for more information. The Midland store, 6713 Flat Rock Court, Suite 100, can be reached at 706-568-6165 for additional details.
Pine Mountain Conservation District
The regular meeting of the Pine Mountain Conservation District will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Public Meeting Room of Marion County High School, 1 Eagle Dr., Buena Vista, Ga. For additional information, call 229-314-6169.
Conquering Cancer; Women at War
There are five cancers (ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulva and vaginal) that impact women’s health. It is estimated that 98,280 new cases will occur among females, of all ages, in the U.S. in 2017. More than two hundred women in the Chattahoochee Valley have succumbed to one of these diseases in the last five years. Screening and regular self-examinations can result in the detection of one of these cancers in their early stages. The month of September has been designated as “Gynecological Cancer Month” and teal is the color associated with it. Southern Teal, a local GYN Oncology Support Group, are seeking to increase community awareness of cancer and its impact among women. Southern Teal will host an awareness event and cocktail dinner, “Conquering Cancer; Women at War” 6:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, September 28. The cocktail event will be held at the RiverMill Event Center and is open to the public for purchase and includes dinner, cash bar, speakers, dancing, entertainment, reverse beauty pageant, silent and live auctions and more. Reservations are $35 per person or $500 for a table. Tickets can be purchased at www.freshtix.com. For more information, contact Barbara Motos at 706-464-7226.
Movie Night Under the Stars
Davis Broadcasting will host “Movie Night Under the Stars” featuring the box office hit “Black Panther.” The movie will be shown on the front lawn of the Columbus Public Library 8 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a free movie with the entire family. There will be a variety of food vendors. Contact Karen at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com for more details.
Comments