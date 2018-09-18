3 officials honored with Lifetime Service Awards as Stacey Abrams campaigns in Columbus

The chief assistant district attorney, a Columbus Councilor and a language arts teacher and activist were among three honorees for the Jack T. Brinkley Sr. Lifetime Service Awards Tuesday night at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center where Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor, served as the keynote speaker.
The awards were the highlight of the first True Blue Gala sponsored by the Muscogee County Democratic Committee. It was the second visit of the day for Abrams in Columbus after a noon voter rally at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center.
The honorees were Alonza Whitaker, the chief assistant district attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit; Judy Brouillette, a teacher for more than 30 years and lifelong volunteer; and Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, who has served 24 years as a District 7 councilor.
Whitaker said it’s a blessing and privilege that people would consider him.
“It is in my opinion one of the most prestigious awards you can get as a citizen, as a servant,” he said. “I’m just privileged, grateful and thankful and I hope I can continue to demonstrate the character that led people to nominate me in the first place.”
While many people see Whitaker in the courtroom during trials, he gets calls as a pastor and Baptist minister of a church and as the chief assistant district attorney.
“I try to render whatever aid or service that I can,” he said. “I cannot help everybody but those who I can, I really do help and those I can’t, I try to point them in the right direction. I just want to serve.”
Brouillette said having her name connected to Jack T. Brinkley is one of the greatest honors of her life.
“He is such a fine gentleman,” she said. “He is a wonderful man.”
In addition to teaching in California, Columbus and Rome in Georgia, Brouillette also taught in Lee County, Ala. She’s been a lifelong worker and political activist for causes in which she believes.
“I worked for the environment and animal protection,” she said. “All the things I believe in I get out and do something about it. I don’t give lip service.”
Woodson, who wasn’t available for comment on her award, was recognized for serving more than two decades on the 10-member council, helping to bring economic development especially to south Columbus. She also served 15 years as a soldier in the U.S. Army.
Patrick Chappel of Columbus was recognized with the Youth Leadership Award.
At the Liberty Theatre, Abrams urged a crowd of about 150 to show up in the general election on Nov. 6 and vote in her race against Republican Brian Kemp, the secretary of state.
She focused on support to expand Medicaid to improve health care for 500,000 Georgians, support small businesses and 22,000 apprenticeships for young workers.
“We’ve got to understand this election is not just an election about wining a seat or winning an office,” she said. “It is about whether our children are treated as children when we make mistakes or whether we treat them like bad adults.”
She said people without health care still go to the hospital, costing $1.75 billion a year. Republicans rejected expanding Medicaid that would give the state $8 million a day in federal money from Washington. Since 2013, the state has lost six rural hospitals, she said.
Comments