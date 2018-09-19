Local grocery stores provide $45,000 in school supplies to area children
Publix and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley partnered in the Tools for Schools campaign to bring $45,000 in school supplies to area schools districts and service agencies that serve children with after school programs
Go behind the scenes with director and choreographer Shane Hall at "photo call" for the Springer's production of "Mamma Mia!" Performances are set for Sept. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, Oct. 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 PM & Sept. 23, 30, and Oct. 7 at 2:30 PM
Emily Kristen Morris portrays Bea in the national touring production of "Something Rotten!". The company has been at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts preparing for the tour, which has its first public performance Wednesday Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a campaign stop Tuesday at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus, Georgia. The “Stay Woke, Your Voice is Your Vote” rally was hosted by Davis Broadcasting and featured several speakers.
The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
The sale of two surplus Muscogee County School District properties is on the agenda of Monday’s Muscogee County School Board meeting, but neither is the abandoned building that one board member called an embarrassing safety hazard. Learn more here.
An apparent chase from Phenix City ended in Columbus Friday morning when a man was taken into custody on the walking trail at Lakebottom Park , witnesses said. This is raw video from the scene of the arrest.
Toys designed to stimulate the senses are important educational and therapeutic tools to help special needs youngsters at Easterseals of West Georgia, and the Muscogee Rotary Club has stepped up to purchase and donate many of fun playthings
Mulberry Creek Elementary Pre-K teacher Becky Thomas-Haden was named the 2018 Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year by Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal. "No task is too small, or too big, even though they're just four."
Children's book illustrator Betsy Lewin, think "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type", appears Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Children's Book Festival at the Columbus Public Library. She visited Gentian Elementary School in Columbus on Friday.
Each week the Ledger-Enquirer's social media editor Lauren Gorla and videographer Robin Trimarchi will highlight talented chefs and unique dishes from around the Chattahoochee Valley. Check out our poll, and vote on what dishes we should feature!
Carver football coach Corey Joyner faces his former team Dougherty County this week. The kickoff at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is set for September 14, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Here are this week's matchups for local high school football teams.
