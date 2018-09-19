Local grocery stores provide $45,000 in school supplies to area children

Publix and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley partnered in the Tools for Schools campaign to bring $45,000 in school supplies to area schools districts and service agencies that serve children with after school programs
