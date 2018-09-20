High school student held without bond for threatening another student with a gun

Northside High student Sherman McClendon, 17, pulled a gas-powered pellet handgun and a blue bandana and pointed it at another student. Police say he presented himself as a gang member, and is now held without bond until his hearing in Superior Court
