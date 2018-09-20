Accused rapist faces charges of threatening his victim from jail
Michael David Winslett, 58, faces charges of terroristic threats after deputies intercepted a letter that he wrote from jail instructing a nephew to beat the woman he is accused of raping if he is not released from jail by Sept. 21
Northside High student Sherman McClendon, 17, pulled a gas-powered pellet handgun and a blue bandana and pointed it at another student. Police say he presented himself as a gang member, and is now held without bond until his hearing in Superior Court
Fort Benning officials and the private firm that manages the nearly 5,000 on-post residences have begun to fight back in the wake of a damaging national media report on lead-based paint issues in older homes and the health impact on children.
The Georgia Historical Society welcomed Thursday morning TSYS as the newest member of its Georgia Business History Initiative during a brief ceremony and historical marker unveiling at the company’s downtown campus in Columbus, GA.
This week's slate of high school football games has Columbus hosting Carver at Kinnett Stadium, the Central High Red Devils traveling to Opelika to face the Bulldogs, and many more. Here's your preview for Friday, Sept. 21 games for local teams.
The Columbus Police recently release a 2018 Wanted Persons BOLO for Part 1 crimes. Police say you should NOT approach these men. They ask you to call 911. This reflects information released Sept. 18, 2018.
Publix and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley partnered in the Tools for Schools campaign to bring $45,000 in school supplies to area schools districts and service agencies that serve children with after school programs
Go behind the scenes with director and choreographer Shane Hall at "photo call" for the Springer's production of "Mamma Mia!" Performances are set for Sept. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, Oct. 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 PM & Sept. 23, 30, and Oct. 7 at 2:30 PM
Emily Kristen Morris portrays Bea in the national touring production of "Something Rotten!". The company has been at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts preparing for the tour, which has its first public performance Wednesday Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a campaign stop Tuesday at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus, Georgia. The “Stay Woke, Your Voice is Your Vote” rally was hosted by Davis Broadcasting and featured several speakers.
The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
The sale of two surplus Muscogee County School District properties is on the agenda of Monday’s Muscogee County School Board meeting, but neither is the abandoned building that one board member called an embarrassing safety hazard. Learn more here.
An apparent chase from Phenix City ended in Columbus Friday morning when a man was taken into custody on the walking trail at Lakebottom Park , witnesses said. This is raw video from the scene of the arrest.
Toys designed to stimulate the senses are important educational and therapeutic tools to help special needs youngsters at Easterseals of West Georgia, and the Muscogee Rotary Club has stepped up to purchase and donate many of fun playthings
