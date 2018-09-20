Accused rapist faces charges of threatening his victim from jail

Michael David Winslett, 58, faces charges of terroristic threats after deputies intercepted a letter that he wrote from jail instructing a nephew to beat the woman he is accused of raping if he is not released from jail by Sept. 21
