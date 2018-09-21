The Miracle Riders hit the road for parts unknown to raise money for children’s charities

The 21 Miracle Riders don't have an itinerary for this year's two-week road trip across America. Instead, a daily trivia question holds the key to that day's destination, and each morning a rider will be picked to answer the call and lead the way
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service