Did you observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day today? If not, take a minute now to do so

The Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City hosted Friday a local observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. The program was at the Eternal Flame on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City.
