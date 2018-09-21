Soldiers, veterans, students lead event to remember POW/MIAs during national day of recognition

Local veterans, soldiers and JROTC students helped the Chattahoochee Valley remember Friday the men and women who have sacrificed much, given all, and in some cases, never returned home to their loved ones.
The Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City hosted Friday a local observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. The program was at the Eternal Flame on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City and featured local veterans’ organizations and high school JROTC programs.
“The point of today is to recognize, observe, pay homage to and honor those men and women that have either fallen under prisoners of war, captive, or missing in action, “ said Ron Jones, post commander of the American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City, Alabama.
Jones was among those who spoke at the hour-long ceremony, that was a mixture of remembrance, ceremony, and music. The Smiths Station Marine Corps JROTC Cadets presented the colors and students from Russell County High School’s JROTC program performed the Missing Man Table ceremony.
The local observance was part of a national effort. U.S. President Donald J. Trump proclaimed Friday, Sept. 21 as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
