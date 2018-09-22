Spotted@Columbus High versus Carver High football

Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at Columbus versus Carver football, Sept., 21, 2018
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden