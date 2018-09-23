PAWS Humane shelters animals displaced by Hurricane Florence. Now they need your help.
PAWS Humane has taken in 30 animals from shelters impacted by Hurricane Florence. The dogs have been placed in temporary foster homes and the cats are onsite at PAWS Humane. Here's how you can help those animals here, and perhaps make room for more.
The Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City hosted Friday a local observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. The program was at the Eternal Flame on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City.
The 21 Miracle Riders don't have an itinerary for this year's two-week road trip across America. Instead, a daily trivia question holds the key to that day's destination, and each morning a rider will be picked to answer the call and lead the way
Northside High student Sherman McClendon, 17, pulled a gas-powered pellet handgun and a blue bandana and pointed it at another student. Police say he presented himself as a gang member, and is now held without bond until his hearing in Superior Court
Speaking at the Hope Harbour luncheon, actor and author Robin Givens, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of boxer Mike Tyson, discusses men's role in ending the violence, and why it is difficult for women to leave abusive relationships
Michael David Winslett, 58, faces charges of terroristic threats after deputies intercepted a letter that he wrote from jail instructing a nephew to beat the woman he is accused of raping if he is not released from jail by Sept. 21
Fort Benning officials and the private firm that manages the nearly 5,000 on-post residences have begun to fight back in the wake of a damaging national media report on lead-based paint issues in older homes and the health impact on children.
The Georgia Historical Society welcomed Thursday morning TSYS as the newest member of its Georgia Business History Initiative during a brief ceremony and historical marker unveiling at the company’s downtown campus in Columbus, GA.
This week's slate of high school football games has Columbus hosting Carver at Kinnett Stadium, the Central High Red Devils traveling to Opelika to face the Bulldogs, and many more. Here's your preview for Friday, Sept. 21 games for local teams.
The Columbus Police recently release a 2018 Wanted Persons BOLO for Part 1 crimes. Police say you should NOT approach these men. They ask you to call 911. This reflects information released Sept. 18, 2018.
Publix and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley partnered in the Tools for Schools campaign to bring $45,000 in school supplies to area schools districts and service agencies that serve children with after school programs
Go behind the scenes with director and choreographer Shane Hall at "photo call" for the Springer's production of "Mamma Mia!" Performances are set for Sept. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, Oct. 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 PM & Sept. 23, 30, and Oct. 7 at 2:30 PM
Emily Kristen Morris portrays Bea in the national touring production of "Something Rotten!". The company has been at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts preparing for the tour, which has its first public performance Wednesday Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a campaign stop Tuesday at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus, Georgia. The “Stay Woke, Your Voice is Your Vote” rally was hosted by Davis Broadcasting and featured several speakers.
