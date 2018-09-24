Yikes! Check out this two-headed copperhead snake found in Virginia garden

A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
