Around Town:

National PTA Schools of Excellence
Georgetown Elementary and Reese Road Leadership Academy have been designated as 2018-2020 National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Schools of Excellence. Only two of eighteen schools in the state received this achievement. This year marked Georgetown’s second time being honored as a PTA School of Excellence. Both schools were recognized by the Muscogee County School Board and each school displays a certificate and banner provided by the National PTA. This recognition program supports and celebrates partnerships between PTAs and schools to enrich the educational experience and overall well-being for all students. In order to be considered for this designation, each schools PTA and administrators must first enroll in a year-long program identifying and implementing an action plan for school improvement based on the PTA’s National Standards for Family-School Partnerships. Those that exhibit improvement are honored as a school of excellence, a distinction that spans two years. Honorees receive celebration tools and automatic consideration for the Phoebe Apperson Hears Award and a $2,000 grant for their school.
Search for Carson McCuller’s Letters Sets off Search
Carlos Dew, Founding Director of the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians and Associate Professor of English at Columbus State University from 2002-2004, recently signed a contract with Houghton Mifflin to edit a volume of the selected letters of Columbus native Carson McCullers. Lula Carson Smith McCullers was born in Columbus in 1917 and lived in the city until 1940 when her first novel was published. She spent most of the resst of her life in Nyack, N.Y., a small town outside New York City. She died in Nyack in 1967. Dews, working in collaboration with the McCullers Center and McCullers’s estate has now launched an international search to find as many of McCullers’s letters as possible. Professor Dews said “the easy part of the research is finding the letters that are already housed in many archives at universities and libraries around the world. The most difficult part of my work on this project is finding letters that are held by individuals, especially those written when McCullers was young and still living in Columbus. Given that McCullers would have turned 100 years old just last year means that almost all of her contemporaries are gone. I will have to rely on the descendants of McCullers’s friends and family to look through their closets and attics to help me find unknown letters.” His research, so far, has taken Dews to archives in Denmark, Ireland, Switzerland, France and the U.K. as well as to many U.S. collections, including those in New York, Texas, California, the Carolinas, Atlanta and Macon. So far Dews has not found any letters by McCullers written while she was still living in Columbus. “I know, especially when she was away studying in New York that she must have written to friends and family in Columbus. It would be a real find to discover previously unknown lettters in Carson’s hometown,” said Dews. Dews is a professor of English at John Cabot University in Rome, Italy. He is taking a sabbatical during the 2018-2019 academic year to devote himself full-time to his search for McCullers’s letters. Anyone who might know of the whereabouts of any letters written by or to McCullers are encouraged to email Professor Dews at cdews@johncabot.edu.
Comments