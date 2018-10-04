Around Town:

Autism News
This Sunday is Chuck E Cheese special Sensory Sunday. The experience includes: less crowding and noise, dimmed lighting, show and music turned off or down, limited appearances by Chuck E. and food and games offered. Time is 9 a.m.-11 a.m. And Save the Date for the 4th Annual Trunk and Treat at Reaching Milestones at 6 p.m. October 31. For more info, call 706-604-6333.
Access for the Arts
Access for the Arts is an engaging program that develops art exploration for individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s and their care-partners. Each month participants will have the choice to explore stories about objects in the Museum or get hands-on art-making experience led by a Museum team member. The program will be 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. October 8. The event is free and space is limited. To join a class, contact David Marlowe at the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Glow Ride Benefitting the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society of Muscogee County announces the first ever “Glow Ride”, a 5-mile fun bike ride for all ages Friday, October 12th, 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m., in conjunction with the Uptown Columbus Concert Series. The fun bike ride will depart from Ride On Bikes (1036 Broadway) after the conclusion of the concert and will take participants into Phenix City, the DragonFly Trail, Midtown Columbus ending in Uptown Columbus. Participants are encouraged to wear their best glow outfits, light their bikes up and come ready for a great time. Cost is $40/VIP rider ticket-limited quantity (includes VIP tent before ride with complimentary alcoholic beverages and entry into after party); $25/Glow Rider ticket (includes ride and entry into after party.) All proceeds will benefit the mission of the American Cancer Society. Limited bike rentals will be available for an additional $10. Tickets are on sale now. Rain or shine. Purchase tickets or for additional info, visit American Cancer Society of Muscogee, Ga. on Facebook.
Probe College Fair
Free Probe College Fair brings school representatives to students October 8. There will be representatives from colleges and universities at Columbus State University, 4225 University Ave. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The Probe CollegeFair Tour hosts free events for Georgia high school students. There is no fee to attend. To see a full list of participating schools and tour locations go to www.gaprobe.org
Pie Baking Contest
All amateur/home bakers are encouraged to participate in the Pie Baking Contest. Must have a -made from scratch-pastry crut, with at least a bottom crust. Sweet or savory pies are welcome The contest, former known as the Uptown Pie Contest, is now called “Home Made Pie Baking Contest. Held at the Courtyard between Wicked Hen and Midtown Coffee on 13th St. 10 a.m. November 10. Blind taste by pre-selected judges. For further info, call 706-681-7827.
