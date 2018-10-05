Holiday closings

Local

October 05, 2018 04:10 PM

Banks: Closed

Federal offices: Closed

Post office: Closed

State offices — Alabama: Closed

State offices — Georgia: Closed

Area government offices

Auburn: Closed

Columbus: Closed

Fort Benning: Closed

Opelika: Open

Phenix City: Closed

Smiths Station: Closed

County government offices

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Harris County: Open

Lee County: Open

Russell County: Closed

Garbage services

Auburn: No pick-up

Chattahoochee County: No pick-up

Columbus: No pick-up

Harris County: No pick-up

Opelika: No pick-up

Phenix City: No pick-up

Smiths Station: No pick-up

METRA Bus Service: Not running

Peachtree Mall: Open

Stock Market: Open

Area schools (public)

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Muscogee County: Closed

Phenix City: Closed

Harris County: Open

Russell County: Closed

Fort Benning: Closed

Area schools (private)

Brookstone: Open

Calvary Christian: Closed

Glenwood: Closed

Grace Christian: Closed

St. Anne Pacelli: Closed

St. Luke: Closed

Wynnbrook Christian: Closed

