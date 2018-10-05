Holiday closings
Banks: Closed
Federal offices: Closed
Post office: Closed
State offices — Alabama: Closed
State offices — Georgia: Closed
Area government offices
Auburn: Closed
Columbus: Closed
Fort Benning: Closed
Opelika: Open
Phenix City: Closed
Smiths Station: Closed
County government offices
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Harris County: Open
Lee County: Open
Russell County: Closed
Garbage services
Auburn: No pick-up
Chattahoochee County: No pick-up
Columbus: No pick-up
Harris County: No pick-up
Opelika: No pick-up
Phenix City: No pick-up
Smiths Station: No pick-up
METRA Bus Service: Not running
Peachtree Mall: Open
Stock Market: Open
Area schools (public)
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Muscogee County: Closed
Phenix City: Closed
Harris County: Open
Russell County: Closed
Fort Benning: Closed
Area schools (private)
Brookstone: Open
Calvary Christian: Closed
Glenwood: Closed
Grace Christian: Closed
St. Anne Pacelli: Closed
St. Luke: Closed
Wynnbrook Christian: Closed
