Grammy Award winner coming to Columbus for New Year’s Eve concert

A Grammy Award winner will perform New Year’s Eve in Columbus.
Charlie Wilson, who was the lead singer for The Gap Band, an R&B/funk hitmaker in the 1970s and 1980s, then overcame drug addiction, homelessness and prostate cancer to become a solo star, will help local fans say farewell to 2018 and welcome 2019 when he appears Dec. 31 on the Columbus Civic Center stage.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., concert promoter Mike Blackwell told the Ledger-Enquirer on Friday. Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $89, will go on sale Oct. 19 at the civic center’s box office and at TicketMaster.com.
Wilson shared his persevering story in the 2015 bestselling autobiography “I Am Charlie Wilson.” He previously played in Columbus in March 2017, June 2015 and December 2013.
