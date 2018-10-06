Willie Stallworth Jr.\
Willie Stallworth Jr.\ Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Willie Stallworth Jr.\ Muscogee County Sheriff's Office

Local

Man, 36, charged with sexual battery after incident in Warm Springs Road apartment

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 06, 2018 01:32 PM

A Columbus man was charged with sexual battery after an incident early Saturday at Club Hill Apartments, police said.

Willie Earl Stallworth Jr., 36, was arrested at the scene about 2:30 a.m. at the 2840 Warm Springs Road apartment complex . He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Oct. 10 hearing in Recorder’s Court.

In a report, police said Stallworth is accused of inappropriatedly touching a woman without her consent while inside an apartment at the complex.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, police said.

  Comments  