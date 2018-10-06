Man, 36, charged with sexual battery after incident in Warm Springs Road apartment

A Columbus man was charged with sexual battery after an incident early Saturday at Club Hill Apartments, police said.
Willie Earl Stallworth Jr., 36, was arrested at the scene about 2:30 a.m. at the 2840 Warm Springs Road apartment complex . He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Oct. 10 hearing in Recorder’s Court.
In a report, police said Stallworth is accused of inappropriatedly touching a woman without her consent while inside an apartment at the complex.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, police said.
