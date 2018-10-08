Here’s the impact Hurricane Michael could have on Columbus and Chattahoochee Valley

With Hurricane Michael churning Monday toward the northeast Gulf Coast, forecasts for Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley region indicate tropical storm conditions are possible, including heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms.
The Category 1 hurricane, as of 11 a.m. Monday, is forecast to possibly strengthen to a Category 3 with maximum sustained winds topping 111 mph near its center of rotation before reaching the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning just east of Panama City Beach, Fla.
The current track by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., places the center of the storm between Port St. Joe and Apalachicola. The threat along the coast includes serious storm surge. The track would take Michael northeast into southwest Georgia, with it cutting quickly across the Peach State toward the Carolinas and areas flooded severely last month by Hurricane Florence.
For the Columbus area, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Ga., as of Monday, is forecasting the possibility of tropical storm conditions much of the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation to include heavy rainfall. Areas farther east in Georgia, such as in Albany and Macon, also have a chance for “weak short-lived tornadoes,” the service said in a hazardous weather bulletin.
A map posted by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning shows the Columbus area with as much as a 60 percent chance of experiencing tropical storm winds from Michael, which would be at least 39 mph. A separate map shows Columbus could see rain totals between 2 and 4 inches from the storm. Areas just south and east of the local area are in a zone of 4 to 6 inches.
The good news from Hurricane Michael is that once the storm exits the Southeast, it is expected to take the higher-than-average October temperatures with it. The National Weather Service now forecasts mostly sunny and clear skies for the Columbus area on Saturday, with a high of 81 degrees and a low of 57, and temps could possibly tumble another 5 degrees or so next week.
