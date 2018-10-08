Movie studio to begin filming in Columbus next month, will need up to 300 extras

A feature film titled, “Redeemed,” is expected to begin production in Columbus next month, movie director Terrence “Ty” Manns said Monday, with between 200 and 300 extras needed to pull it off.
“I think we’ll probably spend about $200,000 on the economy once the smoke all clears,” Manns, a local resident, said of “Redeemed,” which starts shooting in and around Columbus on Nov. 29, with production running until Dec. 15. It is being filmed for Charlotte, N.C.-based Visions Productions.
Manns and executive producer Bishop Charles V. Mackie, partners in Manns/Mackie Studios, shot another faith-based movie, “My Brother’s Keeper,” in the Columbus area earlier this year. That effort, which is scheduled for release next April, features actors Joey Lawrence, Robert Ri’chard, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Gregory Alan Williams and T.C. Stallings.
“I’m trying to show other producers that you can come to Columbus and make movies,” Manns said. “That’s going to get a little easier each time we make a movie here because we keep training crews. People will start learning how to make movies. My personal goal is to make as many movies as I can here and, hopefully, that will open doors for other producers (to say) let’s go down there to make a movie.”
To that end, Manns and Mackie are planning a third film in Columbus in less than a year, with work on what is titled, “Mustard Seed,” projected to start in March.
“The city opened its doors, resources and talents in a way that allowed us to make all our days and complete the production on time,” Manns said of the work on “My Brother’s Keeper.” He noted that Manns/Mackie Studios expects to use some of the Columbus State University film production students as interns on “Redeemed.”
“Redeemed” is a faith-based legal drama that is being adapted from a novel, “Serving Justice,” by Jacqueline D. Moore, Manns/Mackie Studios said.
Here’s the plot released by the studio: “After becoming the youngest female, minority judge elevated to the bench in her state, Angela Sylvester quickly finds herself trapped into a ‘Kids for Pay’ prison scam orchestrated by her boss, Judge Anthony Paulino. Fearing her legal career and dream of becoming a federal judge is over, she struggles and her career spirals out of control. Afraid, she takes the advice of a close friend and turns to her faith to find the strength needed to redeem herself of the crimes committed.”
Manns said Monday that he is currently interviewing actors for the various roles in the movie. He and Mackie will begin breaking down the script in the coming days to determine shooting locations and how many extras might be needed for production. As with “My Brother’s Keeper,” Facebook will be used to get the word out.
“I would say probably within the next two weeks we’ll have that site up and ready to go” with information about extras, Manns said.
