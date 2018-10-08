Woman celebrates 90th birthday by ziplining across the Chattahoochee River
Betty Whartenby Richardson celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday by ziplining across the Chattahoochee River as family and friends watched. Richardson is a lifelong resident of Columbus and was born and raised in the home she currently occupies.
Breast cancer survivor Mary Williams fought one battle, only for the cancer to return in her brain and lungs. Williams, who has benefitted from programs like the West Central Ga. Cancer Coalition, said God told her to check for that first tumor
If you have yet to register to vote, or are not sure if you are registered to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, Muscogee County Elections & Registration director Nancy Boren takes us step by step to get registered by the October 9th deadline
Women are on the tops of ballots and are being elected in record numbers in Georgia local government. But there’s still not gender parity in state and national politics. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the issues around the topic.
Six popular Columbus chefs are combining efforts for a fall dinner to benefit Giving Kitchen. The Columbus Chefs Collaborative Dinner is Oct. 14 at Rivermill Event Center and will feature a six-course meal prepared by six different local chefs.
Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a standoff at Hampton Place Apartments off Milgen Road after deputies served an eviction notice around 11 a.m, and the situation escalated. More information to follow as the story develops
Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.
Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Swann Street and Rochester Avenue in south Columbus where a body was found Wednesday in a side yard. Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the man died in a shooting.
The Columbus Figure Skating Academy is sending three skaters to compete in the 2019 South Atlantic Regional Figure Skating Championship. The event is Oct. 4-7 in Coral Springs, FL. Meet the three and their coach Robbie Przepioski in this short video.
An atmosphere of gratitude and support filled with room for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. A fundraiser for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, the message for the event was "philanthropy matters, philanthropy makes a difference."
Friends of Destinee Virgin, 18, wore t-shirts with her photograph that read "Long Live Destinee" to funeral services for the young woman who was fatally shot Sept. 22. They talked about her kindness, laughter and big-sister attitude