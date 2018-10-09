Hurricane Michael prompts Georgia state of emergency for damaging winds, flash flooding

As Hurricane Michael continues to pick up steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Middle Georgians are urged to brace for damaging winds, flash flooding and possible tornadoes.
Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for 92 Georgia counties below a line from about Columbus to Macon to Augusta. A list of the declared counties is below.
The National Hurricane Center expects tropical storm force winds of at least 40 mph to hit the Macon area by about 7 a.m. Wednesday after winds were already gusting to 31 mph at about 6 a.m Tuesday.
By midday Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Macon, Marion, Peach, Schley, Taylor, Twiggs, Washington, Wilkinson, Chattahoochee, Glascock, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Pulaski, Stewart, Sumter, Treutlen and Webster counties.
Those watches will likely be upgraded to storm warnings as Michael gets closer and the treat is imminent.
Those living in southern sections of Georgia will feel the impact from heavy rain and potential tornadoes before the strongest winds reach the area.
After the storm makes landfall in Florida early Wednesday, the remnants of Michael are expected to accelerate northeastward and move across portions of central Georgia through early Thursday, according to the latest advisory issued Tuesday morning.
As of the 11 a.m. advisory, hurricane force winds extended 35 miles from the center of Michael.
“During the height of the storm, winds of 25 to 40 mph will be possible with gusts as high as 60 mph across portions of central Georgia, with the strongest winds roughly south of Columbus and Macon,” the advisory stated.
The heaviest Georgia rain from Michael is forecast to fall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning with widespread totals of up to 5 inches possible and locally higher amounts near 7 inches.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for communities along and south of a line from Madison County to Chattahoochee County from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday.
The strongest winds are expected along and south of a line from Warrenton to Macon to Columbus.
Forecasters say the maximum winds and rainfall areas could shift if the hurricane veers off its projected course in the coming hours.
Everyone is urged to keep a close eye on the updating forecasts and prepare for the worst from this dangerous hurricane.
Although more counties could be added, here is the list declared a stated of emergency as of 10 a.m. Tuesday: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth counties.
