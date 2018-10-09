Hurricane Michael to hit Panama City Beach, then spread winds and rain north to Columbus

As Hurricane Michael’s top winds reached 110 mph Tuesday on its approach for a direct hit on the Florida Gulf Coast tourist community of Panama City Beach, the ultimate impact on inland portions of Alabama and Georgia, including the Columbus area, appeared to solidify.
Computer models from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service were showing little change throughout the day with Michael’s center of circulation preparing to come ashore Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
Everything now points to the Category 2 hurricane reaching the coast after churning northward from the Caribbean Sea through very warm Gulf of Mexico waters, then curving rapidly to the northeast at the southwest corner of Georgia. As it stays on that course Wednesday into Thursday, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty high winds will spread over much of the lower half of the Peach State.
The approaching storm clouds prompted Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal to declare a state of emergency Tuesday for 92 counties in the state, including Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Talbot, Marion, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Schley, Quitman and Webster south and east of Columbus. Harris and Troup counties north of Columbus are not part of the state of emergency.
“In light of the storm’s forecasted track, I encourage Georgians in the affected counties to be prepared and remain vigilant,” Deal said of his emergency declaration.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also declared a statewide emergency in her state, which includes Russell, Lee, Chambers and Barbour counties near Columbus.
Columbus and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley can expect weather conditions to begin deteriorating about mid-afternoon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with the fast-moving storm blowing through the state on its way to the eastern Carolinas, which suffered catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Florence a few weeks ago.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a tropical storm warning for Quitman County, about an hour’s drive south of Columbus, while a tropical storm watch includes the Georgia counties of Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Sumter, Taylor and Webster, as well as Barbour County (Eufaula) in Alabama, south of Columbus and Phenix City. Barbour and Quitman counties are directly across from each other on the Alabama-Georgia border.
“Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across portions of central and east Georgia from Columbus to Athens and south,” the weather service said Tuesday in a “hurricane local statement.”
“A tropical storm watch has been issued for the counties along and south of a line from Americus (Ga.) east-northeast to Swainsboro (Ga.),” the weather service said. “A flash flood watch has been issued for areas along and south of a line from Madison County to Chattahoochee County. The strongest wind gusts associated with the storm are expected to impact areas along and south of Warrenton to Macon to the Columbus line. Downed trees and extended power outages will be possible in these areas as a result.”
Michael is expected to strengthen into a strong Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the Florida coast, with winds reaching 125 mph near its center of rotation. Category 4 winds begin at 130 mph.
A major threat will be storm surges from the ocean waters, with warnings now up along the Florida Panhandle. Panama City Beach — which is projected to experience a surge of 6 to 9 feet along its coast dotted with hotels, condos, restaurants and homes — issued a mandatory evacuation Tuesday morning.
“We are currently under an emergency mandatory evacuation for Panama City Beach as of 6 a.m. this morning due to Hurricane Michael,” management of the Holiday Inn Resort on Front Beach Road said on the hotel’s Facebook page. “We wish all our guests who are traveling back home a safe journey. If you have a reservation during the evacuation time and paid a deposit, it will be refunded.”
Once Michael moves northeast out of Florida and into Georgia, the current track (as of 2 p.m.) takes the storm northeast into southwest Georgia over Albany and east of Macon and Warner Robins, according to the National Hurricane Center.
For the Columbus area, the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Ga., is now forecasting the possibility of tropical storm conditions moving into the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday afternoon and ramping up into the night before calming down Thursday afternoon. There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation with heavy rainfall and wind gusts Wednesday, rising to a 100 percent chance Wednesday night, with winds topping 25 mph at times.
A map posted by the hurricane center Tuesday continues to show the Columbus area with as much as a 70 percent chance of experiencing tropical storm winds from Michael, which would be at least 39 mph. A separate map shows Columbus could see rain totals between 2 and 3 inches from the storm. Areas east of Columbus, including central Georgia, are in a zone of 4 to 6 inches, with heavier amounts higher depending upon the location of persistent rain bands as remnants of Hurricane Michael move toward the northeast.
Those fleeing the hurricane’s wrath will able to seek temporary shelter in Columbus, with the American Red Cross receiving permission from the city to open Shirley Winston Recreation Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. However, the agency is calling the recreation center a “24-hour emergency center,” meaning no cots will be available and those staying there will need to bring their own blankets, pillows and other necessities.
Another Columbus entity called SafeHouse, which is located at Rose Hill Methodist Church, 2101 Hamilton Road, is offering a place to stay for storm evacuees. It said no questions will be asked and no one will be turned away, with those needing information advised to call 706-322-3773.
After the storm clouds clear, a bright and sunny day is forecast for the Columbus area on Friday, with a high in the upper 70s and a low in the mid-50s.
