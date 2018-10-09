Those fleeing Hurricane Michael’s damaging wrath can seek shelter in Columbus

Those fleeing the 110-mph wrath of Hurricane Michael, which has forced mandatory evacuations in some areas along the Gulf Coast where it will arrive Wednesday afternoon, will be able to seek temporary shelter in Columbus.
The American Red Cross received permission Tuesday from the city to open Shirley Winston Recreation Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road, starting at 5 p.m. However, the agency is calling the recreation center a “24-hour emergency center,” meaning no cots will be available. Those staying there will need to bring their own blankets, pillows and other necessities.
Another Columbus entity called SafeHouse, which is located at Rose Hill Methodist Church, 2101 Hamilton Road, is offering a place to stay for storm evacuees beginning 6 a.m. Wednesday. It said no questions will be asked and no one will be turned away, with those needing information advised to call 706-322-3773.
Panama City Beach, the Florida Panhandle tourist community, announced mandatory evacuations for some areas along the coast Tuesday morning. While Michael is expected to pack a severe rain-and-high-wind punch for those in its path, which will include portions of Georgia, the storm’s rapid movement could lessen the overall severity of damage versus a slow-moving storm such as Hurricane Florence. That storm in September brought catastrophic flooding to eastern areas of the Carolinas.
