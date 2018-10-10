Around Town:

AuKtion4Acure Breast Cancer Auction and Luncheon
The Rho Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. presents its 14th AuKtion4Acure Breast Cancer Silent Auction and Luncheon, Saturday, October 20. Proceeds from the event will benefit a cancer organization and other programs in the local area. The funds are donated to the organization to assist individuals who are going through the active cancer treatments, who are in need of medical services and other items that will aide them with their diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Additionally, this event increases awareness of the importance of routine and early screenings and detection which saves lives. The event is $30, which includes admission to the silent auction, luncheon, vendors, entertainment and more. 11 a.m.-1:30 p .m. at St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th St. Tickets are available by calling 678-467-9448 or from any member of the Rho Rho Omega Chapter.
Muscogee Genealogical Society
The Muscogee Genealogical Society will meet 3 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Riverdale Cemetery, 1000 Victory Dr. The program will be: Genealogy and Cemeteries-with a special look at Riverdale, Porterdale and East Porterdale cemeteries. Jane Brady, Executive Director of Historic Linwood Foundation, will talk about cemetery and burial lore/customs and give hints on using cemetery records for genealogy. Following her talk, a member of the Riverdale-Porterdale Foundation will provide background information on Riverdale (founded 1890), Porterdale (earliest grave from 1836) and East Porterdale (established 1946). Attendees will have time to walk to nearby notable Riverdale gravesites, including the Circus Train Wreck Grave and the Jewish Section. Light refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public. Call 706-322-3175 for more information.
Fall Clinic Series-Kayak Camping 101
Attend a free clinic on how to camp from a kayak, Wednesday, October 17. Participants will learn about the gear needed and learning ways to organize and set up for a trip down river with an overnight thrown in. Meet at Outside World Columbus, 1025 Broadway 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Go to www.outsideworldcolumbus.com for additional information.
Soulfest 2018
Medallion and H.D. Entertainment presents SWV, Keke Wyatt, K. Michelle and Avant Saturday at the Columbus Civic Center. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $47.50-$97.50. Parking is $5. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com or ordered by phone 800-745-3000.
Sickle Cell Adopt a Donor Center
For the month of October, the Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region is hosting an “Adopt a Donor Center” blood drive with the local American Red Cross. The tri-city community is being asked to go to the Red Cross Center and donate blood on behalf of the association. Donating blood is a simple way to give to someone in need. It is a short process that could save many lives. The blood drive runs now through October 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the American Red Cross office, 7490 Veterans Parkway. For more details, call 706-505-2923.
