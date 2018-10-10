Which roads in Columbus are closed for Hurricane Michael? Check this map

Hurricane Michael is expected to churn across Columbus Wednesday evening, bringing rain and vicious winds that could topple trees and power lines and leave roads impassable until crews can clear them.

The city of Columbus created an interactive map in advance of the storm, where officials will provide updates on which roads are closed.

You can click on the individual locations to bring up a list of information, which includes the location of the closure, whether it was storm-related, what caused the closure, if any property was damaged, and what the status of the closure is.

Find the map here.

The storm, which was one of the strongest to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992 when it struck the Florida panhandle Wednesday afternoon, could bring serious damage to south and central Georgia, the National Weather Service said.

“With a stronger landfall, weakening will now only take this down to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the forecast area. As it tracks across Central Georgia, hurricane force winds may transition to mainly gusts but effects will remain the same with hundreds if not thousands of trees and powerlines downed,” the National Weather Service wrote.

The city encouraged residents to report downed trees, power lines, flooding or any other dangers to the 311 service center, where calls will be routed to the proper departments.

One of the major concerns with Hurricane Michael is the possibility of extended power outages from toppled power lines. Georgia Power has an outage map that keeps track of. outage status across the state, including estimates oh how many homes are affected and a possible solution time.

Find that map here.

The center of the storm crossed the extreme southwestern Georgia border early Wednesday evening. It will move in a northeastern arc past Albany, Warner Robins, and Augusta.

“Life threatening” storm surges, tornadoes and winds are expected to lash the state throughout the night as the hurricane drifts northeast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

With the storm moving at about 16 mph Wednesday afternoon, the center of the storm may hit Columbus at approximately 11 p.m. before moving briskly across the state overnight and into Thursday morning.