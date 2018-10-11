Tropical Storm Michael: Muscogee, Russell, Lee and Barbour counties face power outages

It was the calm after the storm as Columbus-area residents awoke Thursday to limited physical damage, but thousands of power outages. Still, the local area appears to have escaped the worst of Tropical Storm Michael as it spun quickly through Georgia after hammering the Florida Gulf Coast.
The remnants of what was Hurricane Michael moved quickly through the center of the state overnight, with the Columbus area experiencing periodic driving rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. That was enough force to knock down some trees in the area and knock out power to more than 4,000 Georgia Power customers in Columbus, the utility said Thursday morning.
Across the Chattahoochee River in Russell County, there were more than 2,100 Alabama Power customers without electricity just after 9 a.m., according to the website, PowerOutage.US. In Lee County, north of Phenix City, nearly 4,800 customers did not have electricity, according to the site, while about 5,000 customers were without power in Barbour County, just south of Russell County.
Areas east of Columbus were hit much harder, however. Flint Energies, which provides power service from Columbus to Warner Robins, Ga., reported that as of 10 a.m. Thursday it had just over 18,000 customers without power and that it likely will take five to six days to get electricity back on for everyone.
“Flint has brought in extra crews from Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Arkansas to assist with restoration,” Ty Diamond, Flint’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Flint will have crews working around the clock until all members are restored.”
With the tropical system sparing the Columbus area the brunt of its destruction, the Columbus Consolidated Government, which closed early Wednesday, reopened for business Thursday morning.
However, Columbus State University made the decision as the storm approached the area that it would be closed Thursday “out of abundance of caution,” with classes and activities resuming Friday. Columbus Technical College, Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Troy University also were keeping their doors shut Thursday in the wake of the storm.
Most local school systems were doing the same, with classes cancelled Thursday in Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee and Russell counties. Phenix City and Lee County schools were to open.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Michael had dropped to maximum wind speeds of 50 mph, far lower than the catastrophic 155 mph punch it had given the Florida communities of Panama City Beach and Mexico Beach as it roared ashore Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. Michael now is exiting Georgia and moving into South Carolina with heavy rain bands and thunderstorms as it moves up the U.S. coastline.
“Tropical Storm Michael will continue to weaken as it moves away from Georgia. Impacts will diminish significantly this afternoon, but until then some gusty winds and periods of moderate rain will continue,” the National Weather Service said Thursday morning as it cancelled all watches and warnings in central and north Georgia.
