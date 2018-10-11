Columbus area girl to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’ TV show

Jordan Watson says her natural inclination is to turn anything she sees into an obstacle she can take on.
It then seems only natural that making it through a field of thousands of competitors to be cast on a new television show would for her be just another hurdle to vault over.
Jordan, 10 of Box Springs, Ga., is one of nearly 200 kids aged 9-14 who were selected to be part of the first “American Ninja Warrior Junior” television series that begins airing Oct. 13 on Universal Kids, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s network for kids.
Nearly 200 Junior Ninjas from across the U.S. will compete on head-to-head courses in three different age brackets. The courses include iconic Ninja Warrior obstacles, including the Sonic Swing, Tic Toc, Spin Cycle and the Warped Wall. Three final winners (one per age bracket) will be crowned American Ninja Warrior Junior Champions.
Jordan’s mother, Sheri Watson, admits she had dreams of her daughter pursuing competitive gymnastics. Then Jordan discovered the American Ninja Warrior television show and Sheri says she saw a new spark of enthusiasm in her daughter. Now, she says Jordan can’t wait to get to the gym and doesn’t want to leave.
“She said when she was 8, ‘I’m going to be an American Ninja Warrior,’” Watson said. “Then to see that this dream has actually happened, that’s Jordan.”
Jordan says the entire experience was “awesome” and an opportunity to inspire other kids to do what they think they can’t do.
“Even if you go through a hard time you can still make it to great places,” she said.
Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video of Watson as she trains at Treadstone Climbing Gym in Columbus.
Comments