Raw Video: Watch as ambulance is righted after being knocked on its side during accident
A Monday morning accident involving two vehicles, one of which was an ambulance, left the ambulance on its side and the other vehicle heavily damaged at the intersection of Fifth Ave. and 14th Street in Columbus.
Toma the Mime, also known as Thomas K. Johnson, has been teaching his Young Authors Day program in local schools as part of the RiverCenter on the Road program by RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. He also performed Saturday in downtown Columbus.
Diapers aren't covered under public assistance programs like WIC and SNAP. Mothers in those programs can't use benefits to buy diapers, which are treated like cigarettes, alcohol and dog food. Here's how the Junior League of Columbus is helping.
Kellie Oliver is among those who lost a family house in Mexico Beach, Florida due to Hurricane Michael. She's helped organize a relief effort out of Dinglewood Pharmacy in Columbus. The first truck of supplies is leaving today( Oct. 12).
South Columbus National Honor Society students learn life skills with their outdoor garden. The Muscogee County School District was recognized with the 2017 Georgia Organics Golden Radish Award for its work with Farm to Schools programming
A large tree feel across the road in the 1600 block of 22nd Street in Columbus, knocking down power lines and snapping the power pole in half. Residents said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Jordan Watson, 10, of Box Springs, is one of nearly 200 kids aged 9-14 selected to be on the first American Ninja Warrior Junior TV series that begins airing Oct. 13 on Universal Kids, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s network for kids.
Columbus visual artist Najee Dorsey opened a new gallery for Black Art in America, a national organization devoted to "document, promote and preserve" African-American culture. For more information, visit the Black Art in America Facebook page.
The weather was slowly worsening Wednesday evening, making driving conditions wet and sloppy. Here's a behind-the-wheel view of the drive from Second Avenue in Columbus to Broad Street in Phenix City over the 13th Street Bridge
A large oak limb in the 600 block of Broadway fell just before dark Wednesday as the outer bands of Hurricane Michael reached Columbus. The limb knocked out power to a large part of the city’s Historic District, just before 7 p.m.
Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.