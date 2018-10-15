Video: Crash upends ambulance on emergency run, sends 3 to hospital

A two-vehicle collision that overturned a Columbus ambulance on an emergency run sent three people to the hospital Monday, police said. The wreck around 11 a.m. was at Fifth Avenue and 14th Street, right behind the downtown McDonald’s restaurant.
Middle school techies fly drones to music

Phenix City Intermediate School STEM Center seventh-graders put their tech skills on display with a choreographed drone demonstration before the Central High football game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium

Black Art In America opens gallery in Columbus

Columbus visual artist Najee Dorsey opened a new gallery for Black Art in America, a national organization devoted to "document, promote and preserve" African-American culture. For more information, visit the Black Art in America Facebook page.

