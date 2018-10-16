Weekly Planner

Monday
Let’s Dance
Dance lessons including the swing, foxtrot, waltz, cha-cha and more are taught. 6 p.m. line dancing. 7 p.m. ballroom dancing. Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, 2236 Warm Springs Rd. $5 per person. www.letsdanceyall.com
Thursday-Saturday
Bag of Books Sale
Friends of the Phenix City Russell Library is sponsoring Bag of Books Sale. The premise is simple: buy a paper grocery bag for $5 and fill it to the top with gently used books from the Friends of the Library Bookstore. The sale is open to the general public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, October 26 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 27. On Thursday, October 25, the book sale will be open 2 p.m.-4 p.m. for those with special needs (anyone requiring an assistive device such as a wheelchair, walker, cane, etc.) and one helper. There is a large selection of children’s books from toddler to teens. For the family chef, crafter, quilter, needlepointer, sewer and many other crafts. Due to an avalance of recent donation, we have hundreds of volumes of fiction and on-fiction in every category, including history, geography, biographies, mysteries, Westerns, romance and more. There will also be VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs and audio books. The Friends of the Library Bookstore is located in the Russell County Library at 1501 17th Ave. 334-297-1139.
Modern Free and Accepted Masons Parade
Modern Free and Accepted Masons of the World Inc., a non-profit Christian Orientated Organization which provides community service that includes scholarships, provide services and items to the nursing homes, feed the homeless, provide for the needy at Thanksgiving and Christmas, provide bookbags and school supplies to local schools and award scholarships to graduation high school seniors to further their education. The Charity Walk begins at 9 a.m. Friday from the Modern Free Building, 627 5th Ave. and the Parade starts at noon on Saturday. It will start at 10th St. and 3rd Ave. to 12th St., down Broadway to 8th Street to 5th Avenue. 706-593-5942
Thursday
Family Night at the Library
Harris County Library will host a family-oriented evening with board games, trivia and movies. 6 p.m. Harris County Public Library, 138 N. College St., Hamilton, Ga. Free. 706-628-4685
Chili Dog and Bake Sale
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus will host a chili dog lunch and bake sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds benefit community childhood injury prevention. 710 Center St. 706-321-6720
Friday
Uptown Fall Concert Series
Uptown Columbus Fall Friday Night Concert Series with Mango Strange (Woodruff Park). The concert is free and open to all ages. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and family for a night of great music and fun. The show is 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free Parking: RiverCenter Deck, 919 Broadway and Front Avenue Deck, 1028 Front Ave. across from W.C. Bradley (lower level only). The concert series prohibits all outside food, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and coolers. This policy will help to provide a clean and safe environment for attendees, merchants and the greater Uptown community.
Comments