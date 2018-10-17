Around Town:

Drone Racers and Bot Builders come to Columbus for BotOberfest
Fort Benning and the Columbus community are celebrating 100 years of innovation by bringing together drone and robotic enthusiasts for BotOberfest, a weekend of fun and competition at the National Infantry Museum, Saturday and Sunday. Bot-Oberfest - supported by the Enterprising Culture Committee of Columbus 2025 and Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence - is intended to generate excitement in our region around robotics and welcome robotics entrepreneurs to the greater Columbus region. BotOberfest features two days of drone races, sponsored by AeroVironment. The drone races are hosted by the Columbus Multirotor Club and by MultiGP, the largest professional drone racing league in the world. Drone racing will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with an awards ceremony from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Inouye Parade Field. There will also be a Build-a-Bot Workshop and Tournament for 6th through 9th graders on Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in the NIM's Heritage Hall. The drone races and the Build-a-Bot activities are free and open to spectators.Security Check at the NIM: Bag checks and wand scans will be conducted to ensure guest safety. Bags larger than 11" x 6" x 15" are not permitted inside the museum or on the museum campus. Pets are also prohibited in the museum or on campus, including the stadium. For NIM information, contact Cyndy Cerbin, 706-653-9234. For more information about BotOberfest, visit http://www.botoberfest.com/.
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest, Fort Benning’s favorite fall tradition, returns to Uchee Creek Friday-Sunday. This event is fun for the entire family, is pet friendly and open to the public. Admission is $5 per person per day for guests 18 and older. To check out more details visit benning.armymwr.com.
Bag of Books Sale
Friends of the Phenix City Russell Library is sponsoring a Bag of Books Sale October 25-27. The premise is simple: buy a paper grocery bag for $5 and fill it to the top with gently used books from the Friends of the Library Bookstore. The sale is open to the general public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, October 26 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 27. On Thursday, October 25, the book sale will be open 2 p.m.-4 p.m. for those with special needs (anyone requiring an assistive device such as a wheelchair, walker, cane, etc.) and one helper. There is a large selection of children’s books from toddler to teens. For the family chef, crafter, quilter, needlepointer, sewer and many other crafts. Due to an avalance of recent donation, we have hundreds of volumes of fiction and on-fiction in every category, including history, geography, biographies, mysteries, Westerns, romance and more. There will also be VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs and audio books. The Friends of the Library Bookstore is located in the Russell County Library at 1501 17th Ave. 334-297-1139.
Chili Dog and Bake Sale
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus will host a chili dog lunch and bake sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 25. Proceeds benefit community childhood injury prevention. The event will be held at 710 Center St. Form ore details, call 706-321-6720.
