Around Town:

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is now accepting nominations for its 2019 Annual Awards Program. Each year the Foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards will be presented at the Foundation’s Annual Award ceremony on April 27, 2019 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2019. The Annual Awards are presented in 16 categories including journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, combat art, photography and poetry. A panel of experts from major regional and national media outlets, authors, noted photographers and Marines will judge the submissions. Entry is free. Winners will receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, and a $2,000 cash prize. “The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Annual Awards program provides us the opportunity to celebrate and recognize individuals who educate our Nation about the Marine Corps’ culture and history,” said Lt. Gen. Robert R. Blackman, Jr., president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. “Our award winners effectively communicate—through a variety of media—the experience of being a Marine and the importance of the U.S. Marine Corps to the country. Ultimately, their remarkable work preserves a rich history that our Corps and Nation should never forget.” For a detailed list of the awards as well as submission requirements, please visit https://www.marineheritage.org/awards.html. To schedule an interview about the program with a Foundation representative, please contact Dan Gregory at dgregory@susandavis.com or 215.285.4137.
28th Annual Christmas Made in the South 2018
A Fine Arts and Crafts Festival, Christmas Made in the South will bring a wide variety of artists and craftsmen into one location so shoppers can find anything that they can imagine. “We have more than 200 artists and craftsmen,” says Janie Hunt, Director. “Many of them will be demonstrating their work. This is our 28th year in Columbus and the show is rated in the top 100 fine art and craft shows by Sunshine Artists, which rates more than 100,000 shows in the country.” Show times are 10 a.m.-8 p .m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7/adults and is good for all three days. Kids 12 and under are free. 704-847-9480
Holiday Book Sale
Get an early start on your holiday shopping during the Muscogee County Friends of Libraries one day only Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, November 3 at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road. Shop a wide selection of holiday cookbooks, seasonal craft and decorating books, and Christmas books for kids. Most books will be priced at $2 or less and cash, checks, credit, and debit cards are all acceptable forms of payment. Money raised during this sale supports the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries. To become a Friends member, pick up an application at any of the Muscogee County libraries or call 706-243-2691 for more information.
