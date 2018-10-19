Horsemanship program at CherAmi Farms offers at-risk girls riding skills, life skills

CeeJae Fowler is a U.S. Army veteran and founder of CherAmi Farms, a mentoring and horsemanship program in Russell County, Alabama that is now almost seven years old. Fowler's goal is to uplift and encourage at-risk girls in the community.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service