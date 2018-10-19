Around Town:

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation
The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is now accepting nominations for its 2019 Annual Awards Program. Each year the Foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards will be presented at the Foundation’s Annual Award ceremony on April 27, 2019 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2019. The Annual Awards are presented in 16 categories including journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, combat art, photography and poetry. A panel of experts from major regional and national media outlets, authors, noted photographers and Marines will judge the submissions. Entry is free. Winners will receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, and a $2,000 cash prize. “The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Annual Awards program provides us the opportunity to celebrate and recognize individuals who educate our Nation about the Marine Corps’ culture and history,” said Lt. Gen. Robert R. Blackman, Jr., president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. “Our award winners effectively communicate—through a variety of media—the experience of being a Marine and the importance of the U.S. Marine Corps to the country. Ultimately, their remarkable work preserves a rich history that our Corps and Nation should never forget.” For a detailed list of the awards as well as submission requirements, please visit https://www.marineheritage.org/awards.html. To schedule an interview about the program with a Foundation representative, please contact Dan Gregory at dgregory@susandavis.com or 215.285.4137.
Track or Treat
It’s a family-friendly event that’s sure to get you in a festive mood for a worthy cause. Halloween costumes and running shoes go hand-in-hand for Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s (CVCC’s) 8th Annual Track or Treat 5K. The event is set for October 27 at the Phenix City Amphitheatre, located at 508 Dillingham St, along the banks of the beautiful Chattahoochee River. Track or Treat is a fun, measured, 5K run held in memory of Chris Patterson, a highly respected and beloved student advisor at CVCC who passed away in 2009. Patterson had a passion for students, a love for running, and an amusement for great costumes. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite costumes, but it is not a requirement to participate. All proceeds benefit the CVCC Foundation Chris Patterson Student Support Fund which is designed to help CVCC students facing financial hardships to complete their education. The Chris Patterson Student Support Fund has assisted students in many diverse ways, including helping a single mother pay for day care, paying for transportation to campus or paying for books and supplies not covered by financial aid. The fund attempts to remove barriers that could cause an otherwise successful student to drop out of school. The run includes other exciting activities such as face painting and a costume contest. Registration on the day of the race will be 8:00 a.m.-8:45 a.m. The children’s fun run begins at 9:00 a.m. with the main race to follow at 9:30 a.m. Cost for the race is $20 with advance online registration and $25 onsite registration on the day of the race. CVCC students are eligible for a $10 discount. The children’s fun run is free. Register now by visiting www.cv.edu/chris-patterson/. For more info, call 334-291-4921.
Comments