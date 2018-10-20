If you’re concerned about community issues, find your conversation in ‘On the Table’

There will be plenty of mealtime conversations on Tuesday as businesses, church groups and city leaders join “On the Table,” a national initiative to bring residents together and talk about pressing community issues.
The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley is one of 10 community foundations across the United States taking part in “On the Table” with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Additional support is provided from the Community Foundation’s Community Endowment Funds.
Public table conversations offer a chance to make new connections and talk about how residents can make the community even better, said Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.
“We are so thrilled with how many public tables people and organizations are offering,” Covington said. “It’s super buy-in, and these are great opportunities for anyone who is looking for a table to join. “
Locations are available in the morning, afternoon and evening throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Some will have broad discussions about the community while others have chosen to talk about a specific topic.
The Ledger-Enquirer is one of many organizations hosting a table. RSVP to enjoy breakfast with reporters, editors and other staff.
The initiative replicates an annual civic engagement of the same name developed by the Chicago Community Trust in 2014. The effort is in line with the Knight Foundation’s work to help cities attract and keep talented people, expand economic opportunity and create a culture of civic engagement.
If you haven’t registered already, Chattahoochee Valley residents can visit the home page of OneTheTableChatt.com or call 706-718-9565.
Comments