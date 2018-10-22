Here’s when to trick-or-treat in Columbus and Phenix City

It’s that scary time of year when daylight’s dwindling and little demons dream of dressing up and digging into sacks full of sweets.
This year Oct. 31 falls on a Wednesday, and authorities in Columbus and Phenix City are suggesting trick-or-treaters make their Halloween rounds between 6 and 8 p.m. EDT.
Daylight Saving Time doesn’t end until the following Sunday, Nov. 4, so kids following that schedule can get most of their candy collecting done before it’s fully dark outside.
Besides suggesting hours, officials in both cities are recommending parents and children follow these safety tips:
▪ Plan a route in advance and avoid neighbors you don’t know.
▪ Don’t send children out with no adult accompanying them.
▪ Make sure costumes aren’t so darkly colored that motorists can’t see them. Use reflective tape, if necessary.
▪ Carry a flashlight or glow stick and try to stay in well-lit areas. Homeowners who welcome trick-or-treaters should leave their front porch or walkway lights on.
▪ Check costumes for proper fit and dangling fabric that could cause a child to trip.
▪ Cross the street at corners, using crosswalks if available and following traffic signals.
▪ Make sure traffic is clear in all directions, and don’t stare down at wireless devices while crossing.
▪ Suggest children make eye contact with motorists before crossing in front of them.
▪ Use face paint or makeup instead of masks, to avoid blocking a child’s view.
Authorities also advise motorists to watch for children out on the streets that evening, and be extra careful entering and leaving driveways kids may be crossing.
