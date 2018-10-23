Drone Video: Watch as the old Howard Johnson motel(formerly the Martinique) is reduced to rubble

Workers from the W. T. Miller Co. are well on the way to fully demolishing the old Howard Johnson motel( formerly the Martinique) at the corner of Veterans Parkway and 10th Street in Columbus. The property has been purchased by St. Luke United UMC.
