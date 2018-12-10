Hanging Out at the Bridge now a holiday tradition for local preschoolers, staff

A woman wraps a scarf around her neck Monday morning at Lakebottom Park in Columbus. Preschoolers from the St. Paul Preschool at St. Paul United Methodist Church, teachers, and staff filled this bridge over Wearcoba Creek at Lakebottom Park with brightly-colored scarves during their Third Annual Hanging out at the Bridge event. Nan Konze, the preschool director, said the scarves are meant for anyone to take as needed at no cost. She said the scarves are collected by students throughout the school year, and some are knitted by volunteers. There are about 70 children ages eight weeks through four years in the school, with the three and four-year-olds participating in Monday’s event. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com