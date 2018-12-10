Hanging Out at the Bridge now a holiday tradition for local preschoolers, staff

A woman wraps a scarf around her neck Monday morning at Lakebottom Park in Columbus. Preschoolers from the St. Paul Preschool at St. Paul United Methodist Church, teachers, and staff filled this bridge over Wearcoba Creek at Lakebottom Park with brightly-colored scarves during their Third Annual Hanging out at the Bridge event. Nan Konze, the preschool director, said the scarves are meant for anyone to take as needed at no cost. She said the scarves are collected by students throughout the school year, and some are knitted by volunteers. There are about 70 children ages eight weeks through four years in the school, with the three and four-year-olds participating in Monday’s event. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.
A woman wraps a scarf around her neck Monday morning at Lakebottom Park in Columbus. Preschoolers from the St. Paul Preschool at St. Paul United Methodist Church, teachers, and staff filled this bridge over Wearcoba Creek at Lakebottom Park with brightly-colored scarves during their Third Annual Hanging out at the Bridge event. Nan Konze, the preschool director, said the scarves are meant for anyone to take as needed at no cost. She said the scarves are collected by students throughout the school year, and some are knitted by volunteers. There are about 70 children ages eight weeks through four years in the school, with the three and four-year-olds participating in Monday’s event. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
A woman wraps a scarf around her neck Monday morning at Lakebottom Park in Columbus. Preschoolers from the St. Paul Preschool at St. Paul United Methodist Church, teachers, and staff filled this bridge over Wearcoba Creek at Lakebottom Park with brightly-colored scarves during their Third Annual Hanging out at the Bridge event. Nan Konze, the preschool director, said the scarves are meant for anyone to take as needed at no cost. She said the scarves are collected by students throughout the school year, and some are knitted by volunteers. There are about 70 children ages eight weeks through four years in the school, with the three and four-year-olds participating in Monday’s event. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Hanging Out at the Bridge now a holiday tradition for local preschoolers, staff

By Mike Haskey

mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

December 10, 2018 03:28 PM

Preschoolers from the St. Paul Preschool at St. Paul United Methodist Church, teachers and staff filled a bridge over Wearcoba Creek at Lakebottom Park with brightly colored scarves during their Third Annual Hanging out at the Bridge event.

Nan Konze, the preschool director, said the scarves are meant for anyone to take as needed at no cost. She said the scarves are collected by students throughout the school year, and some are knitted by volunteers. There are about 70 children ages eight weeks through four years in the school, with the 3- and 4-year-olds participating in Monday’s event.

Konze said she hopes other preschools see what they’ve done and consider doing it near their locations.

Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.

  Comments  