Around Town:

A Tuna Christmas
Back by popular demand, Jim Pharr and Ben Redding will be returning to the stage putting the fun in DisFUNction. Ben and Jim will play all 24 citizens of Tuna, the tiny Texas town that erupts in holiday mayhem every year with a disastrous production of “A Christmas Carol,” yard displays vandalized by the Christmas Phantom and a Humane Society overrun with iguanas, coyotes, sheep and myna birds. 60,000 patrons have made this a genuine Christmas tradition in Columbus. $20-$38. 2:30 p.m. daily December 16 and 23; 7:30 p.m. nightly December 13-15 and December 19-22. Springer Theatre. Studio II Series-McClure Theatre, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
MCoE Holiday Concert
‘Tis the Season with the MCoE Holiday Concert to be held at the RiverCenter Saturday. For over 50 years, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band has taken great pride in entertaining the soldiers, military families, and civilians of the Fort Benning, Columbus, and Phenix City communities. The Band’s performances create esprit de corps among soldiers and veterans, as well as provide patriotic spirit within the civilian community. Currently, the MCoE Band, with its eight performing groups, accomplishes over 500 military missions a year in support of the military and civilian communities in and around Fort Benning. Free and the public is invited. 7:30 p.m. rivercenter.org
Columbus Christmas Lights Tour
Enjoy a night of festive lights with Columbus’ best displays of Christmas Saturday. Your trip will include stops at various winter wonderlands including the famous Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular. Plus, a visit with Mrs. Claus in Midtown, for hot beverages and cookies. Along the ride there will be Christmas Trivia for prizes, and fun stories. This two-hour tour starts and ends at Lemongrass Thai & Sushi, 2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus. Shuttle tour $25/person. Tour times 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. www.vicinitytours.com
119th Annual Christmas Bird Count
The National Audubon Society invites birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey, the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count Saturday. Every Christmas season Callaway Gardens participates in the program in partnership with FDR State Park. The event utilizes the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. Data compiled at Callaway Gardens will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast community science network that continues a tradition stretching back more than 100 years. Birders of all ages are welcome. Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least ten volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes. Participants should have a good knowledge of birds, dress for the weather in layers, and wear hiking boots or sturdy walking shoes. Bring binoculars, bird field guide and a lunch/snack. To volunteer, or to learn more, call 706-663-5155.
