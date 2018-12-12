Around Town:

Davis Broadcasting Christmas Party
Davis Broadcasting Inc. will host its 33rd annual Needy Childrens Christmas Party at the Columbus Civic Center Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. Proceeds raised from the Davis Broadcasting 24 hour Radiothon will be used to purchase bikes and toys for children in the community who might otherwise go without a present for Christmas. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the party begins at 8:30 a.m. 706-576-3565
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is scheduled to have a wreath-laying ceremony noon Saturday at the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Benning. Joseph Galloway, co-author of “We Were Soldiers Once...and Young” is scheduled to be the guest speaker. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which Maine businessman Morrill Worcester began in 1992. The organization’s mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” This is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond on the same day.
Helmet Giveaway
There will be a helmet giveaway, presented by Piedmont Columbus Regional, December 20 at the Columbus Public Library. The event will be 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Santa will be there while you enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. First come first served. No rain checks. One bike helmet per child and child must be present to get properly fitted. 706-321-6720.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 30 years. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series, which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with dazzling multimedia effects and the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller. The show is 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter. Tickets are selling fast.
Cantus Christmas 2018
In its nineteenth annual holiday concert, the professional chorus Cantus Columbus, directed by William J. Bullock, recounts the Christmas story with classical masterpieces and audience carols. Performing in the superb acoustics of Legacy Hall, the chorus is assisted this year by the renowned Axiom Brass Quintet from Chicago, pianist Janie Lee Bullock, and organist Aesook Moon playing the Jordan Concert Organ. This year’s program features 19th-, 20th-, and 21st-century compositions and arrangements, including African-American spirituals introducing the four program sections (Prophecy, Birth, Epiphany and Aspiration), several traditional carols (Angels We Have Heard on High, I Wonder as I Wander, The First “Nowell”, etc.), and atmospheric organ and piano pieces. The choral works are by noted composers from Russia, France, England, Germany and America. Tickets are $36 and the event is Tuesday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall.
