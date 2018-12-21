Sunday is the last day to pick up a letter to assist a family through Holiday Help

A Phenix City mother of three little girls is seeking assistance to help her children “smile for Christmas.”
The mom said she is currently out of work on maternity leave. Her girls are 2 months old to 6 years old. She is seeking help with clothes and other necessities.
“Kylie and Taylor love fruits and veggies,” she said.
This is one of more than 170 letters we have received for Holiday Help. Since the Columbus Public Library is closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of the holiday, Sunday is the last day to pick a letter to help a family.
The premise is simple: those in our region with acute needs this holiday season pen letters describing those needs, and those in our region with the means to help have an opportunity to read the letters and address specific needs.
Needs range from caregivers requesting basic necessities for children to the elderly seeking assistance with utility bills or a holiday meal. Your office may chose to adopt a letter (or three) and collect a pool to address the needs therein, or a family could use this as a great opportunity to share the experience of helping others.
The Ledger-Enquirer stopped collecting letters earlier this week.
There’s still time to pick up at letter at these four library branches: Columbus Public Library (main branch at 3000 Macon Rd), Mildred Terry (640 Veterans Parkway), South Columbus (2034 South Lumpkin Road) and North Columbus (5689 Armour Road). The letters will be easy to find, just look for the snowman decor or ask a staff member for assistance.
Note: the Ledger-Enquirer does not screen letters, nor can it guarantee their truthfulness.
