Seven-hour standoff ends after negotiator pleads with woman to exit burning home

A seven-hour standoff in the 1300 block of 20th Street in Columbus ended around 4 p.m. after a negotiator pleaded with the woman to exit the home.
Relatives said the woman surrendered and is unharmed. She came out front and authorities grabbed her, they said. The standoff resulted from a domestic dispute.
Around 3:45 p.m., a SWAT team moved in carrying a fire hose to battle a fire at the front of the house. A series of loud bangs could be heard as the SWAT team and other police and firefighters moved in.
Smoke billowed from the structure as firefighters surrounded the building to battle the blaze.
Witnesses said that police had been at the house since 9 a.m. They said they believe it started as a domestic dispute, and a man with two dogs left the house about 30 minutes after police arrived on the scene.
Police blocked off streets where crowds began to gather.
A police negotiator could be heard pleading with the woman over a loud speaker. The negotiator repeatedly called out the woman’s name.
“Rhonda, come on out now. ... Nobody wants anyone to get hurt here today, especially you,” the female negotiator said at 3:19 p.m.
“We are not going anywhere. We are not going to hurt you, but you have to come out.”
As smoke began to billow from the house at 3:25 p.m., the negotiator’s voice became more strident: “Come on, Rhonda! You need to get out.”
The negotiator continued to plead as authorities began to move in.
“Rhonda, come on sweetheart. ... Come on out, honey. Come on out. We hear you. We know you’re OK,” the negotiator said.
Those pleas were followed by a series of loud bangs as police and firefighters moved in.
At 4 p.m. the danger appeared to have passed as officers who were not wearing body armor converged on the burning building.
The Ledger-Enquirer intentionally held off reporting this story to not escalate the situation. Stay with us as more information comes available.
