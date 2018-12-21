Smiths Station Fire & Rescue shows off new ambulance

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Smith, Commissioner Gary Long, Commissioner Robert Ham, State Representative Debbie Wood, State Senator Randy Price, and Dep Chief Daniel Sexton standing next to Smiths Station Fire & Rescues’ new Ambulance delivered December 2018 at a cost of $195,902.25 with an estimated $20,000.00 of Ambulance Equipment, December 18, 2018 Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden