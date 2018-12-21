Smiths Station Fire & Rescue shows off new ambulance

Smiths Station Fire & Rescue celebrated Tuesday morning the purchase and receipt of a new ambulance valued at approximately $196,000. The new ambulance will replace one of the used ambulances the department purchased in January to begin ambulance service in February. It will take approximately $20,000 to equip the ambulance, according to a news release from Smiths Station Fire & Rescue. Money for the ambulance comes from the Lee County fire fee ($50 per structure) that was extended and renewed by voters in 2012, and from ambulance transport fees. According to the release, Smiths Station Fire & Rescue has received 1,622 ambulance calls between Feb. 1 ( when service began) and Nov. 30. The ambulance service that arrives first assumes patient care and transports if necessary. Of those calls, Smiths Station Fire & Rescue arrived first on 905 calls and transported patients 640 times. The other 717 calls were handled by East Alabama Medical Center ETC.
