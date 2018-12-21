Local

Smiths Station Fire & Rescue shows off new ambulance

By Mike Haskey

December 21, 2018 04:09 PM

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Smith, Commissioner Gary Long, Commissioner Robert Ham, State Representative Debbie Wood, State Senator Randy Price, and Dep Chief Daniel Sexton standing next to Smiths Station Fire & Rescues’ new Ambulance delivered December 2018 at a cost of $195,902.25 with an estimated $20,000.00 of Ambulance Equipment, December 18, 2018
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Smith, Commissioner Gary Long, Commissioner Robert Ham, State Representative Debbie Wood, State Senator Randy Price, and Dep Chief Daniel Sexton standing next to Smiths Station Fire & Rescues’ new Ambulance delivered December 2018 at a cost of $195,902.25 with an estimated $20,000.00 of Ambulance Equipment, December 18, 2018 Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Smith, Commissioner Gary Long, Commissioner Robert Ham, State Representative Debbie Wood, State Senator Randy Price, and Dep Chief Daniel Sexton standing next to Smiths Station Fire & Rescues’ new Ambulance delivered December 2018 at a cost of $195,902.25 with an estimated $20,000.00 of Ambulance Equipment, December 18, 2018 Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden

Smiths Station Fire & Rescue celebrated Tuesday morning the purchase and receipt of a new ambulance valued at approximately $196,000. The new ambulance will replace one of the used ambulances the department purchased in January to begin ambulance service in February. It will take approximately $20,000 to equip the ambulance, according to a news release from Smiths Station Fire & Rescue. Money for the ambulance comes from the Lee County fire fee ($50 per structure) that was extended and renewed by voters in 2012, and from ambulance transport fees. According to the release, Smiths Station Fire & Rescue has received 1,622 ambulance calls between Feb. 1 ( when service began) and Nov. 30. The ambulance service that arrives first assumes patient care and transports if necessary. Of those calls, Smiths Station Fire & Rescue arrived first on 905 calls and transported patients 640 times. The other 717 calls were handled by East Alabama Medical Center ETC.

  Comments  