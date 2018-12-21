Local

Kinetic donation drive makes holiday season brighter for Valley Rescue Mission

By Mike Haskey

December 21, 2018 04:09 PM

Kinetic’s holiday donation drive makes season brighter for Valley Rescue Mission

Kinetic Credit Union wrapped up its holiday donation drive Tuesday by donating non-perishable food, blankets, and toys to the Valley Rescue Mission. Kinetic partners Stowers Elementary School and DENTAC at Ft. Benning also contributed to the effort.
By
Up Next
Kinetic Credit Union wrapped up its holiday donation drive Tuesday by donating non-perishable food, blankets, and toys to the Valley Rescue Mission. Kinetic partners Stowers Elementary School and DENTAC at Ft. Benning also contributed to the effort.
By

Kinetic Credit Union wrapped up its holiday donation drive Tuesday with a donation to the Valley Rescue Mission. During November and December Kinetic employees and members collected and donated non-perishable food, blankets, and toys. Kinetic partners Stowers Elementary School and DENTAC at Ft. Benning also contributed to the effort. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.

  Comments  