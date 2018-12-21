Kinetic donation drive makes holiday season brighter for Valley Rescue Mission

Kinetic Credit Union wrapped up its holiday donation drive Tuesday with a donation to the Valley Rescue Mission. During November and December Kinetic employees and members collected and donated non-perishable food, blankets, and toys. Kinetic partners Stowers Elementary School and DENTAC at Ft. Benning also contributed to the effort. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments